Forward Air (FWRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

