Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

