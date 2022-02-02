FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.
About FOX
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.