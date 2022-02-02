FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FOXA stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. FOX has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
