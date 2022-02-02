FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $40.31

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $39.17. FOX shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 7,894 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after buying an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

