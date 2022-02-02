Franklin Resources (LON:BEN) Shares Down 1.3%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.75 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.51). 275,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,789,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.64.

In other news, insider David Harris bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($24,200.05).

Franklin Resources, Inc is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions.

