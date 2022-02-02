Frax Trading Down 0.3% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $11.99 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.10 or 0.07247958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.14 or 0.99819834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.