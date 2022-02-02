Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $42.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
