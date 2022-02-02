Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.