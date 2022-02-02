FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27. 573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

