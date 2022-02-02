Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading 1% Higher

Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73.

