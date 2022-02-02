fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,847 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of fuboTV worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after buying an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

NYSE FUBO opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

