Fundamental Research Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $306.55

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $299.93 to $306.55 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Near-Term Weakness in Equity Markets to Present Opportunities” and dated January 26, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.66.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.46. 36,532,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,610,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.37. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Grace Capital grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

