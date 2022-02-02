FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

