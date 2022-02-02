FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.01. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMED. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.52 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Amedisys by 400.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 242,311 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

