FY2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raised by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.32. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.93 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$157.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$169.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.37. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$97.74 and a 1 year high of C$218.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.