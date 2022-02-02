FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Raised by Analyst

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Provident Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

