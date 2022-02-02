FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

J stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

