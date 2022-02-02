FY2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

WWD stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

