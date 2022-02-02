FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $143.97 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

