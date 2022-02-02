FY2025 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WJRYY. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.