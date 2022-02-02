FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,430.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $15,430.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 289.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 574,654,633 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.