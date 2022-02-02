Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $41.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

