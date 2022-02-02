Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Halliburton worth $22,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

