Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Gold Fields worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,033,000 after buying an additional 330,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after buying an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,577,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after buying an additional 297,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GFI opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

