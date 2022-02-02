Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.04 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

