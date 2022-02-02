Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.17 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Franklin Electric worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

