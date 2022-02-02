Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,265 shares of company stock worth $8,742,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

