Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $17.75 Million in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,751,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.78% of State Auto Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $11,752,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $431,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.