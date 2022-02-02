Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,867 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

