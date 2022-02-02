Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.26% of Boyd Gaming worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,537,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

