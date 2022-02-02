Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Change Healthcare worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

