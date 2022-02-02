Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Option Care Health worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,845 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

