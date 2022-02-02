Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Perrigo worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 113.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

