Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Hess worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

