Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Evolent Health worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $1,723,166. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.