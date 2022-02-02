Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE UNH opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.83 and a 200-day moving average of $440.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

