Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $330.01 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.07 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

