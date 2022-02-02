Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Quidel worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $255.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

