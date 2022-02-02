Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

