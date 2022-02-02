Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $589.47 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $500.14 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.