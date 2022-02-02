Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 92,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,338,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,079,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 92,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

