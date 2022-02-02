Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Buys C$17,179.29 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,179.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,175,758 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,932.59.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 4,400 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,494.80.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 1,550 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$952.32.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 6,400 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,809.28.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 2,270 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,498.20.

Shares of GWM stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,451. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

