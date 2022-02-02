GAMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,296.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $93,296.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

