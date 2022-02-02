Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 17,193 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.31% of Nexstar Media Group worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

