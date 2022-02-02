Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.