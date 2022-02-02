Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.