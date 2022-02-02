Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of STERIS worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in STERIS by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.75. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

