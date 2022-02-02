Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.41. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.90 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.