Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of FMC worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

