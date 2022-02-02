Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Brunswick worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 4.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

